2 hurt in ‘gunbattle’ outside Boulder Station in Las Vegas

Police work the scene of a shooting in a Boulder Station parking lot in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 28, 2018. According to Las Vegas police, two people were shot outside Boulder Station on Saturday night. )Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto)

An ambulance leaves a parking lot outside Boulder Station in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 28, 2018. According to Las Vegas police, two people were shot outside Boulder Station on Saturday night. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto)

Police work the scene of a shooting in a Boulder Station parking lot in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 28, 2018. According to Las Vegas police, two people were shot outside Boulder Station on Saturday night. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto)

Two people were shot after they traded bullets in a “gunbattle” outside Boulder Station on Saturday night, Las Vegas police confirmed.

Officers responded to the the east Las Vegas hotel after they were alerted by security about a shooting, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said at a Saturday night briefing near of the scene.

Two people had an altercation in a parking lot and exchanged shots in a “gunbattle,” he said. It wasn’t clear what led to the altercation.

“Anything that involves a casino or an area that’s a high population of locals, tourists, things like that, we’re gonna respond accordingly,” Holmes said.

Both people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with survivable injuries, he said.

Before medical help arrived, an officer on the scene applied a tourniquet to one of the people shot, Holmes said. Police also assisted the second injured person.

“It makes me very proud to see how selfless the officers (are) that do come to these scenes, these chaotic scenes that most people run away from, we’re running towards it,” he said.

Two people were in custody after the shooting, including one person who was injured and another whose involvement wasn’t clear Sunday.

Police said the shooting was contained to the parking lot of the hotel, 4111 Boulder Highway. It appeared few people were in the parking lot when the shooting occurred, Holmes said.

A handful of people gathered Saturday night near the tape cordoning off the hotel-casino’s north parking lot, some of whom were denied entry to their cars and trucks that had become part of the crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

