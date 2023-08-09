2 in custody after barricade situation in central Las Vegas

Two people have been detained after a barricade situation developed following a Tuesday night shooting that left two wounded.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Two people have been detained after a barricade situation developed following a Tuesday night shooting that left two wounded in central Las Vegas, police said.

A shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. at an apartment on the 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive, near Maryland Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Officers arrived and located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Sunrise Trauma and Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

Police reported at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday that the “barricade has come to a peaceful conclusion.”

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates,