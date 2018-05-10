2 in custody after east Las Vegas shootout injures mom, daughter

Two men are in custody after an east Las Vegas shootout that sent three people, including a 10-year-old girl, to the hospital .

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting in the the area of Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a car that was hit in a shooting in the the area of Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a car that was hit in a shooting in the the area of Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two men are in custody after an east Las Vegas shootout that sent three people, including a 10-year-old girl, to the hospital.

Jail records show 20-year-old Zachary Hewitt and 18-year-old Tyrone Eagland were booked Wednesday in connection with the shooting.

Two men fired a total of about 20 rounds at each other in a parking lot after a confrontation in a pawn shop near Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

One of the shooters suffered a gunshot wound to the hip, and the other fled the scene. The 10-year-old and her mother were nearby when the men opened fire, and were both struck, police said. All three are expected to survive.

A woman driving north on Nellis was grazed by a bullet, but she wasn’t hospitalized.

Hewitt and Eagland face 16 charges each, including multiple counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and other weapons charges.

Both men are awaiting their 48-hour hearings. Detectives from Metro’s gang unit are investigating.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.