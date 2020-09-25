2 injured, 1 critically, in North Las Vegas shooting

Two people were shot in North Las Vegas Friday morning, leaving one person in critical condition and the second victim hospitalized as well.

North Las Vegas police at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive where two people were shot about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were shot in North Las Vegas Friday morning, leaving one person in critical condition and the second victim hospitalized as well.

North Las Vegas police said officers were called at 1:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive for an illegal shooting.

“Arriving officers located two victims who had been shot,” police said in a news release. “Both victims, a Black male adult believed to be in his 50’s and a Hispanic male adult believed to be in his 30s, were transported to UMC.”

One victim was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The second person was hospitalized but their condition was unknown.

“The preliminary investigation indicated the suspect(s) was gone prior to police arrival,” police said. “It is believed that there was an exchange of gunfire. It is unknown at this time what happened prior to the incident or what lead to the shooting.”

Detectives are working with victims and witnesses to get suspect information. The detectives may remain on scene for the next few hours.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.