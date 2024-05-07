2 injured in east Las Vegas Valley shooting

Two people have been injured Tuesday morning in an east Las Vegas Valley shooting.

The shooting occurred just after 8:20 a.m. on the 3000 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near McLeod Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement.

Both victims were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

It is believed that there is no outstanding threat to the public, Metro said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

