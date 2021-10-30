2 injured in North Las Vegas shooting

Officers were called at 6:22 p.m. to West Cheyenne Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard after a report of a shooting.

Two people were shot Friday night in North Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 6:22 p.m. to West Cheyenne Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard after a report of a shooting, according to North Las Vegas Police Department officer Caitlyn Ebert.

Ebert said a woman in her early 20s and a man in his late teens were both shot but expected to survive.

No arrests had been made as of Friday night.

