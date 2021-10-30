63°F
2 injured in North Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2021 - 10:43 pm
 
Two people were shot Friday night in North Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 6:22 p.m. to West Cheyenne Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard after a report of a shooting, according to North Las Vegas Police Department officer Caitlyn Ebert.

Ebert said a woman in her early 20s and a man in his late teens were both shot but expected to survive.

No arrests had been made as of Friday night.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

