2 injured in North Las Vegas shooting
Officers were called at 6:22 p.m. to West Cheyenne Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard after a report of a shooting.
Two people were shot Friday night in North Las Vegas.
Officers were called at 6:22 p.m. to West Cheyenne Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard after a report of a shooting, according to North Las Vegas Police Department officer Caitlyn Ebert.
Ebert said a woman in her early 20s and a man in his late teens were both shot but expected to survive.
No arrests had been made as of Friday night.
