2 injured in shooting in downtown Las Vegas

Two people were injured in a Saturday morning shooting in downtown Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called of the shooting about 4:40 a.m. in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said. Dispatch records indicate police were called to 450 Fremont St.

They were hospitalized with survivable injuries, he said.

“We currently believe the suspect is in custody and there is no active (threat) to the community,” Johansson said.

Police were investigating, he said.

No further information was immediately available.

