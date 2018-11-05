2 injured in shooting in northwest Las Vegas

Two people are expected to survive after a shooting Sunday afternoon in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people are expected to survive after a shooting Sunday afternoon in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

The pair were arguing about drugs about 1 p.m. when a person exited a house on the 3500 block of North Trilogy Drive, near Gowan Road and Rancho Drive, and shot at them, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said. Both of the people were hospitalized at University Medical Center with survivable injuries.

Police determined the shooter and one of the two people shot knew each other, Holmes said. Police have the shooter in custody.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

3500 block of North Trilogy Drive, Las Vegas