2 Las Vegas schools locked down during homicide investigation

Officers responded at 2:10 p.m. Friday to a home on the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue, near West Robindale Road and South Torrey Pines Drive

At least two southwest Las Vegas schools were locked down Friday afternoon while police investigated a homicide nearby.

Officers responded at 2:10 p.m. to a shooting at a home on the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue, near West Robindale Road and South Torrey Pines Drive, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

It was unclear if the shooter was in custody.

Police said nearby schools were locked down while the investigation was underway.

Canarelli Middle School and Alamo Elementary School are both within a mile of the shooting.

