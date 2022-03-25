89°F
2 Las Vegas schools locked down during homicide investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2022 - 3:12 pm
 
Updated March 25, 2022 - 3:23 pm
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
At least two southwest Las Vegas schools were locked down Friday afternoon while police investigated a homicide nearby.

Officers responded at 2:10 p.m. to a shooting at a home on the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue, near West Robindale Road and South Torrey Pines Drive, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

It was unclear if the shooter was in custody.

Police said nearby schools were locked down while the investigation was underway.

Canarelli Middle School and Alamo Elementary School are both within a mile of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer David Wilson contributed to this report.

