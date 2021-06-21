2 men arrested after road rage shooting involving car with children

Police say two Las Vegas men have been arrested after multiple rounds were fired from a car containing four children during a road rage confrontation in east Las Vegas.

Aaron Hillard, left, and Devante Reynolds (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said Devante Reynolds and Aaron Hillard, both 29, were apprehended June 14 near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway. Police responded to the area after a report of gunfire at about 10:30 p.m. and found a disabled 2013 Dodge Avenger sedan driven by Reynolds.

When police looked inside the sedan, they saw four children, ages 8 to 12, along with three handguns.

Moments later, police said, a silver van pulled up with a man and woman inside. The driver of the van told police he was at a nearby convenience store earlier in the evening when he noticed the children in the Dodge, unsupervised, in the store parking lot. He told police he questioned Reynolds and Hillard about leaving the children in the vehicle alone as the two men returned to the Dodge.

“The driver of the sedan began to yell at him saying, ‘I got something for you,’” police wrote in the arrest report.

The van driver told police he started to pull out of the parking lot when he noticed the Dodge was following him.

“When (he) got to the light at Andover Drive and Tropicana Avenue, the same sedan pulled up next to his vehicle and the driver pointed a semi-automatic handgun at both him and his wife,” police wrote.

The driver of the van attempted to pull away, according to the arrest report, but the Dodge approached and repeatedly cut the van driver off. Then, multiple gunshots rang out. The van driver said he ultimately used his vehicle to ram the Dodge, disabling it, before speeding off and calling 911.

A homeowner also approached officers as they investigated, saying a bullet from the shooting went through the front door of his home into his living room, knocking a picture frame off the wall.

Reynolds and Hillard each were booked on suspicion of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, assault, discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, and four counts of attempted child abuse or neglect. Clark County prosecutors later dismissed the counts of attempted child abuse or neglect.

Both men were scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday for a status check on the remaining counts.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.