2 men arrested in shooting near Las Vegas marijuana dispensary

Two 35-year-old men face charges after a shooting Wednesday afternoon west of the Las Vegas Strip, records show.

Planet 13 is a marijuana dispensary at 2548 W. Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas. (Wade Tyler Millward/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Booking logs indicate Hector Colon Hernandez and Jose Ramos-Rivera were jailed Wednesday in Clark County Detention Center after a shooting near Planet 13, a marijuana dispensary at 2548 W. Desert Inn Road.

Hernandez faces counts of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, destroying or concealing evidence and providing a false statement to obstruct an officer, according to jail records. Ramos-Rivera faces a single count of disorderly conduct.

Police were called about 3:35 p.m. on a call of a fight outside the dispensary, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said on Wednesday. A person was shot in the finger and taken to University Medical Center.

A statement by the dispensary clarified the crime location and said the business was closed for two hours during the police investigation.

“The victim of an incident that occurred across the street from our location, ran into the parking lot of the Superstore, seeking safety, where our security personnel immediately acted to help,” dispensary attorney Leighton Koehler said in the statement.

The dispensary opened Nov. 1 and bills itself as one of the world’s largest.

