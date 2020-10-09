2 men charged with shooting teenager in southwest Las Vegas

Anthony Valdez, 18, and Steve Ortiz, 20, were arrested Sept. 30 and charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery with use of a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Two men were arrested after police said they shot a teenager in the chest last week in southwest Las Vegas.

Anthony Valdez, 18, and Steve Ortiz, 20, were arrested Sept. 30 and charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery with use of a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Police were called at 8:40 p.m. Sept. 29 to Cochiti Lake Street, near the southernmost end of Rainbow Boulevard, after reports of multiple gunshots. Officers found 16-year-old Noah O’Grady with a gunshot wound to the chest and a handgun next to him, according to an report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 9 p.m., Valdez was dropped off 5 miles away at St. Rose Dominican Hospital on Blue Diamond Road with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators interviewed neighbors and tracked down the car Valdez was dropped off in to identify Ortiz, the report said.

Ortiz said he was upset that someone was throwing rocks at his window and drove to O’Grady’s house with Valdez because he thought that’s where the person who was throwing rocks lived. Ortiz gave police several different accounts in the report of what happened next, but told police Valdez often carries a handgun.

Police determined the handgun found next to O’Grady was his father’s gun.

O’Grady’s was taken to University Medical Center, and his condition was unknown.

Valdez was released on Oct. 1 with the bail condition he not possess weapons. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 29.

Ortiz posted bail Oct. 1 and is scheduled to appear in court again Jan. 28.

