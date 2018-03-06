2 men die in apparent murder-suicide in east Las Vegas

Two men died Tuesday in what Las Vegas police are calling a murder-suicide.
Police were called at 10:43 a.m. to investigate the shooting near Bridle Court and Lasso Circle in eastern Las Vegas.
Homicide Lt. Raymond Spencer said a 50-year-old man had a dispute with a 70-year-old man outside a residence on Lariat Drive.
“During the dispute, the 50-year-old fired and shot the 70-year-old, who was deceased at the scene,” Spencer said. “Shortly after that, the 50-year-old then shot himself with a shot to the head.”
Metro homicide Lt. Raymond Spencer briefs the media on the apparent murder-suicide. pic.twitter.com/7Ti98mrOrG
— Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) March 6, 2018
Spencer said the younger man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.Bridle Court and Lasso Circle, las vegas, nv