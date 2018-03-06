Shootings

2 men die in apparent murder-suicide in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2018 - 11:18 am
 
Updated March 6, 2018 - 1:13 pm

Two men died Tuesday in what Las Vegas police are calling a murder-suicide.

Police were called at 10:43 a.m. to investigate the shooting near Bridle Court and Lasso Circle in eastern Las Vegas.

Homicide Lt. Raymond Spencer said a 50-year-old man had a dispute with a 70-year-old man outside a residence on Lariat Drive.

“During the dispute, the 50-year-old fired and shot the 70-year-old, who was deceased at the scene,” Spencer said. “Shortly after that, the 50-year-old then shot himself with a shot to the head.”

Spencer said the younger man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Shootings Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like