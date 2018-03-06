2 men die in apparent murder-suicide in east Las Vegas

Two men died Tuesday in what Las Vegas police are calling a murder-suicide.

Las Vegas police block off Chutney Street as they investigate a shooting at Bridle Court and Lasso Circle, near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate an apparent murder-suicide at Bridle Court and Lasso Circle, near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway, on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police block off Chutney Street as they investigate a double shooting at Bridle Court and Lasso Circle, near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. Two men died. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Police were called at 10:43 a.m. to investigate the shooting near Bridle Court and Lasso Circle in eastern Las Vegas.

Homicide Lt. Raymond Spencer said a 50-year-old man had a dispute with a 70-year-old man outside a residence on Lariat Drive.

“During the dispute, the 50-year-old fired and shot the 70-year-old, who was deceased at the scene,” Spencer said. “Shortly after that, the 50-year-old then shot himself with a shot to the head.”

Metro homicide Lt. Raymond Spencer briefs the media on the apparent murder-suicide. pic.twitter.com/7Ti98mrOrG — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) March 6, 2018

Spencer said the younger man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

