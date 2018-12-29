2 men hospitalized in North Las Vegas shooting

Officers have detained a person of interest in a road-rage shooting that injured two men Friday evening in North Las Vegas, police said.

Scene of a shooting near East Cheyenne Avenue and Losee Road in North Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called to the scene at about 6 p.m. after reports of gunshots near East Cheyenne Avenue and Losee Road, west of Interstate 15, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said. Two men in their mid-20s drove a black Chevrolet Impala to a gas station at the intersection after being shot nearby, he said.

Leavitt said police believe the shooting was the result of road rage. Police did not know the location of the shooting Friday evening.

“If it was an accident that was involved, it was probably very minor,” he said. “But were still trying to determine if an accident happened, or if it was just two people didn’t like each other.”

The two men each had at least one gunshot wound and were taken to a hospital in critical condition. They were in stable condition with nonlife-threatening injuries late Friday, Leavitt said.

Before they were hospitalized, the men were able to give police license plate numbers of a car involved in the shooting.

Officers tracked the license plate to a house near East Centennial Parkway and Bruce Street, west of Losee, Leavitt said. There, police detained a man in his mid-60s as a person of interest, because it was unknown Friday night if other people were involved in the shooting.

“We arrived at that person’s home before he got there,” Leavitt said, adding that the license plate numbers were a “huge help” in the investigation.

BREAKING*** The NLVPD is investigating a shooting which occurred near Cheyenne and losee. Two males shot and in critical condition. Person of interest in custody in the northwest part of north Las Vegas. NLVPD PIO enroute to Cheyenne and losee for media. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 29, 2018

