2 men shot in northeast Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police say two men were shot in northeast Las Vegas early Tuesday.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police Lt. David Gordon said at 12:50 a.m. officers were called to the 3500 block of Geist Avenue, near Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards, where they found two men wounded. Each was shot in the leg.

“The shooting stemmed over an apparent prior conflict between two groups of individuals who live at separate addresses about a half mile away from each other,” Gordon said.

Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment. Each is expected to survive. A third man was taken into custody in the shooting, but his name was not immediately released.

