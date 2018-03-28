2 men wounded during house party fight in east Las Vegas

Two people were injured Tuesday night after a shooting at a house party in the east valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting that left two men with nonlife-threatening injuries on Buck Island Street on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting was called in about 10:50 p.m. at a home on Buck Island Street, near Owens Avenue and Sloan Lane, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Daniel Alvarado.

The person who called 911 said they heard screaming and cars leaving the area. When police got to the scene they found two men with gunshot wounds to the legs, Alvarado said.

There was a dispute outside before shots were fired. The men who were shot ran “quite a distance” away from the house before they were found, Alvarado said. They were taken to University Medical Center and their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police detained several people at the scene, and Alvarado said it appeared that all suspects were in custody.

The scene was fairly large, Alvarado said, and police blocked off the entire neighborhood for the investigation. Behind the tape, witnesses wrapped in yellow emergency blankets sat on the curb while they waited to talk to police.

About 3 a.m. Wednesday, Alvarado said that police would be on the scene for at least a few more hours because detectives were still finding new evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

