2 men wounded in northeast Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police were investigating the shootings of two men in the northeast valley early Monday.

Just after 1 a.m. police responded to reports of a man suffering a gunshot wound near Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims said.

Officers arriving in the area found two men with gunshot wounds, Sims said. Both were hospitalized and were expected to survive.

Detectives are searching for the shooter or shooters, Sims said.

