Police work the scene of a shooting in a Boulder Station parking lot in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 28, 2018. According to Las Vegas police, two people were shot outside Boulder Station on Saturday night. )Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto)

An ambulance leaves a parking lot outside Boulder Station in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 28, 2018. According to Las Vegas police, two people were shot outside Boulder Station on Saturday night. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto)

Police work the scene of a shooting in a Boulder Station parking lot in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 28, 2018. According to Las Vegas police, two people were shot outside Boulder Station on Saturday night. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto)

Two people were shot outside Boulder Station on Saturday night, Las Vegas police confirmed.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot of Boulder Station, 4111 Boulder Highway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said.

Both people shot were taken to a hospital. No one else was injured, and no suspects are still outstanding, police said.

