Shootings

2 people shot near Fremont Street Experience

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2022 - 11:54 pm
 
Updated December 30, 2022 - 12:32 am
The Fremont Street Experience at Fremont Street and Casino Center Boulevard, seen on Sunday, Ju ...
The Fremont Street Experience at Fremont Street and Casino Center Boulevard, seen on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were shot near the Fremont Street Experience on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. near Fremont Street and North Fourth Street. Both victims suffered minor single gunshot wounds to their legs, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

He said the suspect has not yet been apprehended.

“It appears to be an isolated incident between the suspect and a group of subjects,” Lee said.

Extra patrol officers have been assigned to the area to preserve evidence and maintain crowd control at Fremont Street Experience, according to Lee.

No further information was available.

Recent violence in area

On Wednesday night, a hit-and-run crash killed two pedestrians near the Fremont Street Experience. A woman was arrested later in connection with the fatal crash.

Last summer, visitors to the downtown Las Vegas pedestrian mall were required to go through metal detectors, bag checks and be subject to age requirements in a step to curb increased violence.

The new security measures were declared a success by tourism and public safety officials.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

