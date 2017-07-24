2 people wounded in shooting at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas

Two people were shot Monday morning at an eastern valley casino, and the shooter is at-large, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department said a man was shot in the leg and a woman was shot in the foot about 12:40 a.m. at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road.

A man pulled a handgun and shot his ex-lover’s stepfather in the leg at Sam’s Town Live, an events center at the casino, Lt. David Gordon said. The bullet ricocheted and hit an unrelated woman in the foot. Both the stepfather and woman were treated at the scene.

Security chased the shooter to a nearby RV park, Gordon said. Metro searched with help from their helicopter and K-9 unit but could not find him. Gordon said the shooter is “tentatively identified,” but was not in custody as of 3 a.m.

Maria Gomez, an employee at a Sam’s Town movie theater, said there was a fight before the shooting, which she said happened outside of the theater and near the events center.

“My co-workers told me to go in the back. They said that the guy wasn’t caught yet,” she said outside of the cinemas Monday morning. “And that’s when they brought all the cops in.”

She said she did not see the shooting but she saw panic after the shot was fired, Gomez said, noting people were on the ground inside the casino.

“Just being hysterical, crying, just being worried,” she said.

There was also police activity at Las Vegas KOA at Sam’s Town, adjacent to the casino. Tomer Berkowitz, 26, said police told him he could not enter the RV park because of an active incident involving Sam’s Town. He said he was told he could re-enter the campgrounds a short time later.

