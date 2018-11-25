2 seriously wounded in northwest Las Vegas shooting

Two people were in serious condition early Saturday morning after being shot at what appeared to be a house party in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday to the area of Tucson Ridge Drive and Riley Street, near Lone Mountain Road and Durango Drive, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko. When officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were hospitalized in serious condition, Matchko said Saturday night.

He said the shooting appeared to be related to a house party nearby.

No one has been arrested in the shooting, Matchko said Saturday night. Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

36.245545, -115.283733