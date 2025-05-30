102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

2 shooters sought in northwest Las Vegas Valley street takeover

Police are seeking two men in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday, April 26, 2025 ...
Police are seeking two men in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday, April 26, 2025, during an illegal street takeover at the intersection of West Ann and North Fort Apache roads in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Keanu Enright’s father, Thomas Enright, center, wipes tears away as he, Keanu’s b ...
‘This one’s for you, Keanu’: Family of Las Vegas student killed in shooting receives diploma
Las Vegas police investigate following an officer involved shooting that left a suspect dead at ...
‘Somebody is in here shooting’: 911 audio captures terror of Las Vegas gym violence
Police investigate a homicide in the 3600 block of North Campbell Road Thursday, May 29, 2025, ...
Man shoots Las Vegas landlord dead after eviction attempt, police say
Man accused in fatal shooting at Las Vegas business appears in court
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2025 - 4:11 pm
 

Police are seeking the public’s aid to identify two people responsible for a shooting that endangered numerous lives last month.

Police received multiple reports of a shooting that occurred during an illegal street takeover at the intersection of West Ann and North Fort Apache roads around midnight on April 26, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Detectives learned there was a crowd of more than 100 at the intersection. At some point, two men fired shots into the air, causing the crowd to disperse. The two shooters were last seen running east on Ann Road toward Dapple Gray Road.

No injuries were reported.

Both shooters are between 16 and 22 years old. One was last seen wearing a light brown shirt with and “Essential” logo on the back, green shorts, black shoes, and carrying a dark-colored cross body bag. The other was wearing a black shirt with a “Cookies” logo on the front, gray shorts, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Northwest Area Command Investigative Team at 702-828-8577 or NWACInvestigations@LVMPD.COM. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES