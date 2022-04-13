2 shot by deputies in Pahrump were wanted in ‘random’ California shooting

Nye County Capt. David Boruchowitz told the Review-Journal on Wednesday that the suspects had shot at a random person in California before the pursuit.

Nye County Sheriff”s Office deputies shot two suspects early Monday morning along Highway 372 near the California border just west of Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

PAHRUMP — Two Florida residents shot by sheriff’s deputies in Pahrump early Monday were suspects in a random California shooting, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers pursuing them then were shot at by at least one person in a car, Capt. David Boruchowitz told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday.

As the chase continued through Inyo County, Boruchowitz said, Nye County deputies set up a “blockade” on Highway 372 at the Nevada-California state line, and SWAT officers were dispatched.

During a standoff, an armored vehicle rammed the suspects’ car and officers swarmed it, the captain said.

Boruchowitz said a man in the car pointed a shotgun at police, prompting deputies to open fire into the vehicle.

The two people wounded were expected to survive, he said, and no officers were injured.

Boruchowitz said the suspects had shot at a random person in California before the pursuit.

He said the suspects had no criminal records, and nothing illicit was found in the car.

“It makes no sense,” Boruchowitz said.

He said the Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating the shooting by the deputies, while the Sheriff’s Office was investigating whether the deputies followed policies and procedures. The office also was investigating the criminal case against the suspects.

The deputies who opened fire were placed on routine paid administrative leave while the investigation continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

