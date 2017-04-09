2 shot in neighborhood dispute west of Las Vegas Strip

Police investigate a shooting in the 4500 block of West Via Madrigal in Las Vegas on Saturday. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Saturday night shooting between neighbors sent two people to the hospital, police said.

Just after 8 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the central valley on the 4500 block of West Via Madrigal, near West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police determined that a neighborhood dispute escalated and a person drew a gun, shooting two, Metro spokesman Carlos Hank said. The two shot are receiving treatment at local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown, Hank said.

Two people have been detained in the incident.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.