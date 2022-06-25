2 shot in North Las Vegas

Two men were shot early Saturday morning in North Las Vegas.

Two men were shot early Saturday morning in North Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 12:08 a.m. to the 1600 block of Stocker Street, near West Owens Avenue, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from North Las Vegas police Officer Alex Cuevas.

A male juvenile and a man in his 20s drove themselves to local hospitals with gunshot wounds and were in critical condition late Saturday morning, Cuevas said.

“The shooting is believed to be targeted and not a random act of violence,” Cuevas said.

No arrests were made and officers asked that anyone with information call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

