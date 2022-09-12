79°F
Shootings

2 shot in Summerlin neighborhood

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2022 - 9:16 am
 
Updated September 12, 2022 - 10:15 am
A teenager and her boyfriend were shot late Sunday night in a Summerlin neighborhood.

The girl, her boyfriend and two other people were at Villa Marbella Street and Palo Brea Drive when two males shot at the girl’s vehicle at 11:21 p.m., according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon did not specify how old the shooters were or if they were arrested.

The girl drove to the Red Rock Resort parking lot to call for help.

She was treated for her wounds at the scene, while her boyfriend was hospitalized and expected to undergo surgery Monday morning, Gordon said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

