2 shot near Henderson shopping plaza

Two people were shot at a busy shopping complex in Henderson Friday afternoon.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were shot near a busy shopping complex in Henderson on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called at 1:10 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Sunset Road, near Marks Street and the Jared The Galleria of Jewelry store, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from Henderson police.

Investigators believe two people were shot and driven to a hospital before officers arrived.

The shooter remains at large, police said.

The victims’ conditions was unknown Friday afternoon.

In 2017, an armed security guard at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry store fatally shot another employee while during an armed robbery attempt.

Kimberlee Ann Kincaid-Hill, 57, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.