2 suspects arrested after shooting near Boulder City

Two men were arrested Thursday after a shooting earlier this week near Boulder City.

Booking and jail records show Yoandy Fernandez-Morales and Jose Eugenio Hernandez were booked into Clark County Detention Center on several charges, including attempted murder and robbery. Police also accused them each of kidnapping as well as conspiracy to commit robbery, kidnapping and murder.

Las Vegas police identified Fernandez-Morales, 34, and Hernandez, 49, as suspects in the Tuesday night shooting in a desert area near Boulder City. A 30-year-old man told police he was picked up from his home by three men. They drove him about 11 p.m. to the desert south of a business on the 14500 block of South U.S. Highway 95, told him to get out of the car and shot him, police said. He then told police he wandered the desert for several hours before speaking with an employee at the business.

He was then hospitalized.

