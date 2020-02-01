2 suspects in fatal Seattle shooting arrested in Las Vegas

Two men suspected in a shooting in Seattle last week that killed one and injured seven were arrested in Las Vegas near the Rio on Saturday morning, officials said.

In this combination photo of undated file photos released by the Seattle Police Department shows Marquise Latrelle Tolbert, left, and William Ray Tolliver. The two were arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday. (Seattle Police Department via AP)

The men were identified by the Seattle Police Department on Twitter as 24-year-old Marquise Latrell Tolbert and 24-year-old William Ray Tolliver. According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle, the two men were taken into custody about 10:50 a.m. near the 3700 block of West Flamingo Road.

The men “complied when confronted by detectives” and were taken into custody without incident, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

