2 teens injured in early morning shooting in Sparks

(Sparks Police/Facebook)

Two teens were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after suffering gunshot wounds early Saturday in Sparks, police said.

The two teens, ages 17 and 18, were struck by gunfire after an altercation in the parking lot of 1955 Oddie Blvd., near the boulevard’s intersection with Sullivan Lane, according to a release from Sparks police.

Police received reports of gunfire at about 2 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found multiple shell casings, and witnesses told police several subjects had fired handguns after the altercation.

No victims were at the scene, but the two teens arrived at a local hospital. Both were treated and are in stable condition, the release said.

1955 Oddie Blvd, Sparks, NV