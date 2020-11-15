50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Shootings

2 women wounded in western Las Vegas Valley shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2020 - 7:36 am
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a shooting that left two women wounded Sunday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. on the 7700 block of Sierra Paseo Lane, near North Buffalo and Vegas drives, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Esmeralda Boveda said.

The women were taken to a hospital, and the injuries were not considered life-threatening, Boveda said.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing, Boveda said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
2
$927K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$927K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Republicans gain in Legislature; Trump narrows loss to Biden
Republicans gain in Legislature; Trump narrows loss to Biden
4
More than 2K Las Vegas officers have isolated amid COVID
More than 2K Las Vegas officers have isolated amid COVID
5
Nevada on some states’ travel advisory lists in wake of COVID-19 spike
Nevada on some states’ travel advisory lists in wake of COVID-19 spike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST