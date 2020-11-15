2 women wounded in western Las Vegas Valley shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left two women wounded Sunday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley.
Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. on the 7700 block of Sierra Paseo Lane, near North Buffalo and Vegas drives, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Esmeralda Boveda said.
The women were taken to a hospital, and the injuries were not considered life-threatening, Boveda said.
No suspects are in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing, Boveda said.
