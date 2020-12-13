44°F
Shootings

2 wounded in Las Vegas drive-by shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2020 - 8:12 am
 
(Getty Images)

Two people were taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting Saturday night in a central Las Vegas neighborhood.

Police were called around 11:10 p.m. to the 1100 block of Greenway Drive, near West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Esmeralda Boveda said. The victims were found and transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Several shots were fired from the vehicle, Boveda said. Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

