2 wounded in neighborhood shooting near downtown Las Vegas

The shooting was reported shortly after 12:10 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Wednesday in a neighborhood near the downtown area that injured two people, one month to the day after another shooting on the same block.

Wednesday’s incident was reported shortly after 12:10 p.m. on the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue, near South Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

Police found at least two people suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders said the injuries appeared to be survivable, according to OcampoGomez.

It was not immediately clear how many shooters police were looking for and whether anyone was in custody.

A month ago on April 8, another shooting on Chicago Avenue left one man injured, also with a survivable injury. Jail records indicate the shooter, who was last seen running south through an alley that night, remained at-large Wednesday.

