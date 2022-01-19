2 wounded in shooting in east Las Vegas

Two people were wounded in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in east Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting was reported about 12:10 p.m. in the 3800 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Mojave Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police reported two victims, but did not offer additional details. It described the incident as an “active event.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.