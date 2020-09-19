77°F
Shootings

2 wounded, suspect in custody after Las Vegas Strip shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2020 - 7:13 am
 

One person was arrested and several people were placed in custody after two people were shot Saturday morning outside a Las Vegas Strip casino.

Officers responded just before 2:10 a.m. to the report of a shooting on sidewalk in front of Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Frank Humel.

Police found a man and woman suffering nonlife-threatening injuries and taken to a hospital, Humel said.

The shooting was the result of an altercation between two groups of people and the investigation continues, Humel said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

