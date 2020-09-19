2 wounded, suspect in custody after Las Vegas Strip shooting

The shooting was the result of an altercation between two groups of people and the investigation continues.

(Getty Images)

One person was arrested and several people were placed in custody after two people were shot Saturday morning outside a Las Vegas Strip casino.

Officers responded just before 2:10 a.m. to the report of a shooting on sidewalk in front of Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Frank Humel.

Police found a man and woman suffering nonlife-threatening injuries and taken to a hospital, Humel said.

The shooting was the result of an altercation between two groups of people and the investigation continues, Humel said.

