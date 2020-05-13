2nd arrest made in January break-in at officer’s Las Vegas home

At least two of the three suspects have known each other since 2014 when they were arrested by Las Vegas police.

Clark County Detention Center (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A second arrest has been made in the January break-in at the home of a Nevada Department of Public Safety officer, who authorities have said opened fire on one of three burglars shortly after arriving home from work.

According to jail and court records, Jaquan Gamboa, 23, was arrested April 20 on charges of burglary and home invasion by the Metropolitan Police Department, which took the lead on the investigation into both the burglary and officer Alex Salgado’s use of force for the Department of Public Safety.

Gamboa’s co-defendant, previously identified by authorities as 24-year-old Jaylin Turner, was indicted by a grand jury in February on identical charges. He was arrested during the Jan. 29 break-in on the 5700 block of Dapple Gray Road in northwest Las Vegas.

Court records show Gamboa and Turner have known each other since at least December 2014, when the pair, along with one other suspect — identified in the records as Altovis Harrison — were arrested by Metro on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and battery with the use of a deadly weapon. All three pleaded guilty to the battery charge as part of a deal.

It was unclear Tuesday whether detectives believe Harrison was involved in the January burglary, as court records show an arrest warrant had not been issued for a third suspect.

According to Gamboa’s arrest report, officer Salgado arrived home shortly after 7:20 p.m. on the day of the burglary to find his kitchen door open.

As Salgado entered the master bedroom, a man in “all dark clothing” took off through a door in the bedroom leading into the backyard, while another tried to run past the officer toward the same door.

Salgado drew his “duty firearm” and identified himself as an officer, according to the report, at which point the second suspect stopped at the door and turned toward the officer.

“Fearing for his life, (the officer) fired one shot at the suspect,” the report states. “The suspect screamed and fled out of the door toward the backyard.”

Authorities have said the suspect was struck, though where on his body he was shot remains unclear. The report states surveillance cameras in the officer’s neighborhood showed one of the suspects “limping” toward a black vehicle shortly after the shooting.

At the same time, a third man, identified as Turner, exited the master bathroom, according to the report. Salgado was able to place him in handcuffs until backup from Metro arrived.

A cellphone, glove and a hat were left at the scene. Through DNA testing on the items and a search of the phone, detectives linked Gamboa to the break-in.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday whether Gamboa was the suspect who was shot during the burglary.

Gamboa and Turner remained held without bail Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center. Gamboa’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 21, while Turner’s jury trial is set to begin Oct. 19.

