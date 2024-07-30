2nd man arrested in Vegas supermarket shooting that wounded guard

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the west Las Vegas supermarket shooting that wounded a security guard, but his charges are less severe than his alleged accomplice.

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a taped-off scene at a shopping center parking lot on the corner of West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Boulevard on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Luis Lopez, one of the defendants in a shooting that wounded a supermarket security guard, appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Luis Jiaro Lopez, 40, was arrested on July 24 for the July 20 shooting, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The shooting occurred about 1 p.m. July 20 in the parking lot of the Marketon at 840 N. Decatur Blvd.

Alexander Maceo-Sanabria, a security guard at the store, was shot in the head by a man after trying to stop a second man from stealing groceries, according to Metro. The report said he was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in critical condition, where a doctor determined his injury was life-threatening.

Police have said the shooter was Miguel Narro, 36, and that Lopez stole items, then “stood by as Maceo-Sanabria was viciously shot in the head.”

Both men initially faced charges of attempted murder, robbery and battery with a deadly weapon. But the district attorney’s office has dropped the attempted murder, robbery and battery with a deadly weapon charges for Lopez.

Lopez still faces other robbery, burglary and battery charges.

Justice of the Peace Nadia Wood appointed a public defender to represent Lopez at a hearing Tuesday that lasted about 30 seconds.

It’s not clear why the district attorney’s office dropped some of Lopez’s charges.

The district attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment. Prosecutor Bianca Pucci declined to comment after the hearing.

The Metro arrest report alleged that Lopez and Narro were “equally involved” in the shooting.

“It is as a direct result of Lopez’s actions after conspiring with Narro to commit a felony offense that Maceo-Sanabria was shot and potentially fatally injured,” police alleged. “If not for Lopez’s actions, being the principal in the burglary, Maceo-Sanabria would not have been critically injured with a gunshot wound to the head as both he and Narro faced difficulty in their attempt to retain the property and effect their escape.”

In an interview with police, Lopez admitted that he stole items from the store, according to the report. He said Narro drove him to the store, but claimed he didn’t know Narro’s name.

Metro said Lopez also told police he heard gunshots and saw Maceo-Sanabria lying on the ground, but did not try to help him.

Instead, police alleged Lopez said in the interview, he and Narro drove to a house in North Las Vegas and had a barbeque with the items they stole, which included taco supplies, soda and five pounds of chicken.

