2nd person arrested after central Las Vegas 7-Eleven shooting

A second person was arrested following a Sunday night shooting in the central valley.

Las Vegas police documents identified Lushana McKee, in her mid-30s, as a second suspect in the shooting outside the 7-Eleven at 901 N. Rancho Drive, near Washington Avenue.

She was booked Monday into Clark County Detention Center on counts of conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to discharge a gun within a prohibited area, booking records show.

Metropolitan Police Department also arrested 18-year-old Roman McKee-Roberts after the shooting. He faces charges of attempted murder, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and discharging a gun within a prohibited area.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, a man in a car shot at two other men in the 7-Eleven parking lot. One of the men returned fire.

During the exchange, another man — who police said appeared to be homeless — was injured in the crossfire. He was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

No other details were available early Tuesday, as arrest reports for McKee and McKee-Roberts had not been released.

