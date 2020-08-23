2nd suspect arrested in 1996 killing of pregnant woman in Las Vegas

A second man arrested in the killing of a pregnant woman in 1996 has a history of shootings and armed robberies, according to court records.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kareem Brock, 45, who was arrested Thursday, is charged with open murder, manslaughter by killing an unborn child, robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Sara Keynejad, 19, was six months’ pregnant with a boy she planned to name Tyler Matthew when she was shot on Valentine’s Day in 1996 while waiting for her husband to get off work at the 7-Eleven at 3501 E Bonanza Road, according to Review-Journal reports at the time.

Brock and alleged co-conspirator Anthony Williams, 48, who was arrested this month on the same charges, are accused of entering the convenience store and shooting Keynejad before making off with $50, according to Review-Journal reports.

Williams and Brock both had rap sheets in Las Vegas dating to 1991, when they were 19 and 16, respectively.

Brock served five years in Clark County Detention Center after he was convicted in District Court in 1991 of one count of felony robbery with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Brock was also found guilty on two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and served two years after police found a 23-year-old man near East Owens Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard suffering from three gunshot wounds to the back on May 8, 1996, according to court records.

The 23-year-old told Las Vegas police that Brock approached and was about to rob him so the man ran away. When police later attempted to pull over the car Brock had been driving at the time of the shooting, he and two other men in the car began firing at officers, according to the police report attached to the 1996 case file.

In August of the same year, Brock was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit murder, eight counts of attempted murder and 10 charges of a felony committed to promote activities of a criminal gang, but the charges were all dropped and the case never went to trial.

It is unclear how police tied Williams and Brock to the killing of Keynejad, but the two were charged July 23, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Brock is being held without bail and is expected in court Monday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.