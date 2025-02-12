51°F
Shootings

2nd suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Las Vegas

Police tape marks the scene of a fatal car crash on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ell ...
Police tape marks the scene of a fatal car crash on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2025 - 1:59 pm
 

A second person has been arrested in a fatal shooting that killed a man Sunday night in central Las Vegas.

Terrance McCullough, 24, was arrested Tuesday as a second suspect in a homicide that occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Jones Boulevard, near the corner of Spring Mountain Road.

Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both were taken to a hospital where one was pronounced dead.

McCullough has been booked in the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder. He is expected back in court on Feb. 18 for a status check.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

