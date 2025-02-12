2nd suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Las Vegas

A second person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Man in custody after weekend shooting in southwest Las Vegas

Man suspected of fatally shooting Las Vegas woman he met on dating app

‘Absolutely disappointed’: Family of man killed by Las Vegas police frustrated with prosecutors

Police tape marks the scene of a fatal car crash on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A second person has been arrested in a fatal shooting that killed a man Sunday night in central Las Vegas.

Terrance McCullough, 24, was arrested Tuesday as a second suspect in a homicide that occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Jones Boulevard, near the corner of Spring Mountain Road.

Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both were taken to a hospital where one was pronounced dead.

McCullough has been booked in the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder. He is expected back in court on Feb. 18 for a status check.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.