Shootings

2nd teen booked in Las Vegas shooting of 2 children

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2023 - 4:17 pm
 
Las Vegas police respond to a shooting in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue around 4 p.m. Tues ...
Las Vegas police respond to a shooting in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 15-year-old was jailed in connection with a shooting earlier this month in northwest Las Vegas, police said Wednesday.

Two children were shot just before 4 p.m. May 9 in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue, near West Elkhorn Road and North Durango Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said at the time.

Earlier this week, police said Hakeem Collette, 17, was facing two charges of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, two charges of attempted murder, one charge of possession of a gun by a prohibited person and two charges of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the shooting.

Collete was certified as an adult on other charges and was already in Clark County Detention Center, police said.

The 15-year-old boy who was in the Juvenile Detention Center on other charges, Metro said Wednesday, faces two counts of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting may call Metro at 702-828-7826.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

