3 arrested in connection with Henderson shooting

Harry Fisher, from left, Darryl Dolly and Kenneth Henry (Henderson Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2024 - 11:23 pm
 
Updated June 27, 2024 - 11:08 am

Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday night that left a man injured, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of East Taylor Street, authorities said.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from an apartment gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Henderson police on Thursday said that three men were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police identified the three suspects and the charges they are each facing as follows:

— Kenneth Henry, 35, one count of battery, five counts of discharging a gun where persons might be injuried and one count of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure.

— Darryl Dolly, 44, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and five counts of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure.

— Harry Fisher, 28, one count of false statement to obstruct a public officer.

No further information was immediately available.

