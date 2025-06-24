3 arrested in connection with police shooting in Las Vegas

The shooting occurred Sunday in the 5100 block of Hickham Avenue, near North Buffalo Drive and West Craig Road.

Attorneys say they’re ready for trial next year in Tupac slaying

Three men were arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting in which police said they fired at patrol vehicles and an officer shot back, injuring two.

Lazavion Payne, 19, Calvin Richards, 24, and Daiveon Stone, 29, were booked in the Clark County Detention Center on Monday in connection with a shooting involving police in the 5100 block of Hickham Avenue, near North Buffalo Drive and West Craig Road.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area that night after receiving reports of a drive-by shooting. Around 11:00 p.m., police were following two vehicles they believed to have been involved in the shooting when more shots were fired, this time at police.

One officer shot back, injuring two suspects.

No officers were injured, police said on Monday. The two suspects, one of whom was in critical condition and the other suffering “non-life-threatening injuries,” were taken to a local hospital.

Police previously said that all occupants of the two suspect vehicles were detained after the shooting. Booking records provided by Metro indicate that Payne, Richards, and Stone were among those arrested.

As of Tuesday morning, Metro has not provided an update on the condition of either of the suspects shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.