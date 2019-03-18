3 arrested in El Cortez shooting in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate outside the El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas after a shooting at the hotel and casino, Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Three men were arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting at El Cortez Sunday morning.

Travis Callahan, Matthew Norris and Roberto Romero face conspiracy and attempted murder charges, according to Clark County Dentention Center booking logs.

Callahan, 35, and Norris, 34, were arrested on four counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder, while Romero, 30, was arrested on four counts of conspiracy and attempted murder, according to court records.

All three men are scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon, according to court records.

