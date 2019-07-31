3 arrested in North Las Vegas shooting of 2 kids from November

Three people were arrested last week in the shooting of two children in North Las Vegas in November 2018.

North Las Vegas police believe this car was involved in a shooting in November that injured two children, ages 9 and 15. (@nlvpd/Twitter)

Three people were arrested last week in connection with a shooting in November in North Las Vegas that left two children injured, according to police documents.

Michael Moffett, 21, was arrested Thursday morning and was charged with two counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and five counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

Anthino Villanueva, 22, and Patricia Watts, 33, were arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon. Watts also was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police were called about 2 a.m. Nov. 17 to a home on the 3600 block of Hamlin Place, near Gowan Road and Decatur Boulevard, after a report that a 9-year-old girl had been shot multiple times and a 15-year-old boy had been shot once, the Review-Journal reported at the time.

Multiple adults and children were in the home during the shooting, and the children survived, police have said.The children were two of seven victims under the age of 20 shot in North Las Vegas within three weeks of each other, North Las Vegas police said at the time.

Police released an image of the car involved, a white four-door sedan with a large dent on the hood, on Nov. 20. Police received an anonymous tip July 19 that Moffett was showing people the video police had released to the media and “bragged that it was him in the video,” an arrest report said.

The car seen on Hamlin Place that night was found in Moffett’s garage, police said.

Moffett told police the shooting was in retaliation because Villanueva “was beaten up by someone at that house,” and had contacted Moffett via Instagram to arrange the shooting.

Villanueva told police he was beaten up, but said he did not tell Watts and Moffett to shoot anyone. Villanueva was already on probation for carrying a concealed weapon.

Moffett and Watts remained at the Las Vegas Detention Center on Tuesday, with bail of $300,000 and $740,000, respectively, jail records show.

Villanueva was being held at Clark County Detention Center on $200,000 bail. All three are scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

