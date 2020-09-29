3 arrested in Saturday shooting just off Las Vegas Strip

Clark County jail records indicate three men have been arrested in the shooting of three people in front of a bar and liquor store just off the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday.

Police investigate a shooting Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, outside Stage Door Casino, 4000 Linq Lane, in Las Vegas. Three people have been arrested in the case, Las Vegas police said. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lee Owens, 28, Qiwon Whittiker, 23, and Donald Zackery, 21, were booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Monday under the same police event number that Las Vegas police used to describe an early Saturday shooting in the parking lot of the Stage Door Casino, 4000 Linq Lane, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Flamingo Road.

Each suspect was booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. Zackery also faces a single count of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person.

Las Vegas police Lt. Frank Humel said officers were flagged down at 3:30 a.m. regarding the shooting. Investigators believe there was a fight in the parking lot and then someone shot into the crowd from a passing car. Three victims were hospitalized and expected to survive.

The shooting is among a string of violent acts to unfold in the area of the Las Vegas Strip in recent weeks.

