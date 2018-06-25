3 brothers hurt in accidental shooting in east Las Vegas

Three brothers were hospitalized after one accidentally fired a handgun Sunday night in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The men were showing each other a handgun at about 8:20 p.m. in a vehicle outside a home on the 1000 block of Naylor Court, near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

One of the men accidentally fired the gun and the round went through his hand, hit his brother in the hand, then hit his other brother in the leg, Gordon said.

All three were hospitalized with survivable injuries, Gordon said.

