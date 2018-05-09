3 hospitalized after shooting in east Las Vegas parking lot

At least three people were hospitalized after a shootout in an eastern Las Vegas Valley parking lot Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police were called to the area of Stewart Avenue and Nellis Boulevard after receiving a report of a shooting at about 4:40 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

At least two people fired more than 20 rounds in a parking lot just southeast of the intersection, he said.

Three people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, he said. Their condition was not immediately known.

Nellis Boulevard is closed in both directions between Stewart and Sunrise avenues because of police activity, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

