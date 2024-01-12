47°F
Shootings

3 hurt in traffic crash after shooting in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2024 - 4:12 pm
 
Updated January 11, 2024 - 4:35 pm
Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A shooting resulted in a traffic collision Thursday afternoon in the central valley, according to police.

The 2:26 p.m. shooting on the 4200 block of Escondido Street, did not result in any known injuries but did cause a traffic collision that sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries, said the Metropolitan Police Department.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area near East Flamingo Road during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

