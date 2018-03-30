3 injured, 2 critically, in shooting at Henderson gas station

Police say an employee opened fire at Terrible’s Car Wash Lube on the 4000 block of East Sunset Road, near North Green Valley Parkway, early Friday. It was not immediately clear what led to the gunfire.

Henderson police investigate a shooting at Terrible Herbst Car Wash at Sunset Road and Annie Oakley Drive, Friday, March 30, 2018. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were injured in a shooting Friday morning at a Henderson gas station after an employee opened fire, police said.

At 9:50 a.m., the Henderson Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that shots had been fired at Terrible’s Car Wash & Lube on the 4000 block of East Sunset Road, near North Green Valley Parkway.

Police spokesman Rod Pena said the suspected shooter, an employee at the gas station, was in custody Friday. Henderson police did not release any other details surrounding the shooting, and it wasn’t immediately clear what led the employee to open fire.

Two of the three people who were shot were critically injured and were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, while the third victim was taken to Henderson Hospital with unknown injuries, Pena said.

Police initially believed that four people had been shot, but only three victims were found at the scene, police said.

Julio Cesar Arguello, a gas station employee since 2009 who works in the adjoining car wash, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he and several other employees, including one of the injured victims, ran north on Annie Oakley Drive after hearing the gunshots.

He said a nearby business let them inside their office to wait until police arrived and that the business owner wrapped the victim’s wounds.

In early January, another shooting at a Terrible Herbst’s gas station left one employee dead after an apparent botched murder-suicide. The cashier, Weldeyoanes Zelealem, died at the scene after her estranged husband, 57-year-old Abebe Y. Teferi, entered the attached market at 9475 West Desert Inn Road and fired at least four rounds, police said. Teferi then sat on the floor and turned the gun on himself, but survived his injuries.

Jail records show he is facing one count of first-degree murder and is due in court Wednesday morning.

